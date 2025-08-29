Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tensions soar in Indonesia's capital after police fatally struck delivery rider caught in rally

Tensions have soared in Indonesia’s capital after a delivery rider was allegedly run over by a police armored vehicle during clashes between riot police and students

Niniek Karmini,Achmad Ibrahim
Friday 29 August 2025 10:45 BST

Tensions soared in Indonesia’s capital on Friday after a delivery rider was allegedly run over by a police armored vehicle during clashes between riot police and students protesting against lawmakers' allowances.

Protesters marched to the headquarters of the police mobile brigade in central Jakarta early Friday, and some attempted to storm the compound. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

An angry group of protesters set fire to a police post and cars parked near the police compound. They also destroyed traffic signs and other infrastructure, causing traffic to come to a standstill in the area.

The unrest came after a video on social media apparently showing the death of the motorcycle taxi driver during Thursday's clashes shocked the nation and spurred a broader outcry against the security forces.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Affan Kurniawan, was reportedly completing a food delivery service order when he was caught in the clash following days of violent demonstrations.

Witnesses told local television that the armored car from the National Police’s Mobile Brigade unit suddenly sped through the crowd of demonstrators and hit Kurniawan, causing him to fall. Instead of stopping, the car ran over him.

President Prabowo Subianto appealed for calm and expressed condolences in a televised speech.

“I am deeply concerned and deeply saddened by this incident,” Subianto said. “I was shocked and disappointed by the officers’ excessive actions.”

The former general said he has been closely monitoring developments surrounding the protests, and said he has ordered a thorough investigation. He called on people “to remain vigilant against elements that constantly stir up unrest and seek chaos.”

“In a situation like this, I urge all citizens to remain calm and trust in the government I lead, which will do what’s best for the people,” Subianto said.

Authorities confirmed that seven members of the police motor brigade who were linked to the incident have been detained and questioned, though the driver of the armored vehicle has yet to be identified.

Thousands of motorcycle riders, along with rights activists and politicians, paid their respects to the Kurniawan on Friday during his burial. They filled a major traffic circle in the heart of the city and sprawled into its main thoroughfares.

Associated Press journalists Edna Tarigan and Andi Jatmiko in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.

