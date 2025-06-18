Indonesian police detain 3 Australian men suspected of killing a fellow national in Bali

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indonesian police say they are detaining three suspects for murder after an Australian tourist was shot to death at a villa in the resort island of Bali.

“We have successfully arrested three suspects last night,” Bali Police Chief Daniel Adityajaya told reporters in Denpasar, the provincial capital.

“The three suspects are Australian men and they are now being held and questioned for further investigation,” he said.

Zivan Radmanovic, a 32-year-old from Melbourne, was killed just after midnight on June 13 at a villa near Munggu Beach in Bali’s Badung district. A second man, a 34-year-old from Melbourne, was left beaten in the attack.

Police earlier said they had detained two suspects, but further investigation led police to arrest a third man who helped them to prepare the killing, Adityajaya said.

Witnesses at the villa told investigators that two gunmen arrived on a scooter at the villa around midnight.

Radmanovic was shot in a bathroom of his room, where police found 17 bullet casings and two intact bullets.

Radmanovic’s wife, Gourdeas Jazmyn, 30, told police that she suddenly woke up when she heard her husband screaming. She cowered under a blanket when she heard multiple gunshots.

She later found her husband’s body and the other injured Australian, whose wife also testified to seeing the attackers.

Adityajaya said based on the facts and evidences collected by police on the ground, “We have confidence that the three (suspects) are the perpetrators.”

Two of the men were arrested late Tuesday in Singapore and at Jakarta's Soekarno Hatta International Airport, while trying to flee. Indonesian police didn’t say where the third suspect was apprehended.

Adityajaya said the men are now being held in Bali and can face various charges, including murder and firearm charges, that could carry up to a life sentence or the death penalty if found guilty.

He said police are still investigating the motive and how they got the weapon as firearm ownership and use are heavily regulated in Indonesia.

“We are still investigating the possibility of other suspects,” Adityajaya said.

He praised the collaboration between Indonesian police and immigration agencies in tracking the whereabouts of the suspects with the support of the Australian Federal Police and Interpol in the Southeast Asia region.