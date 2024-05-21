Watch live: Government expected to announce £10bn infected blood scandal compensation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the Government is expected to announce a £10bn infected blood scandal compensation for victims on Tuesday (21 May).

Cabinet Office Minister John Glen will set out a £10bn compensation package for victims and their families, after the Prime Minister said there must be “justice and accountability” for any “wrongdoing” when it comes to the infected blood scandal.

Rishi Sunak said victims affected by the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS have “waited an incredibly long time for justice and the truth”.

More than 30,000 people were infected with deadly viruses between the 1970s and early 1990s as they received blood transfusions or blood products while receiving NHS care.

Mr Sunak issued a “wholehearted and unequivocal” apology to the victims on Monday, saying the publication of the report into the disaster was “a day of shame for the British state”.

He promised to pay “comprehensive compensation” to those affected and infected by the scandal.

Asked about the compensation scheme for victims, Mr Sunak said that an “enormous amount of work” has been going on over the past year to “make sure that we are in a position to now move as quickly as possible”.