Inflation hits record 8.9% in 19 countries using the euro

Inflation in the  European countries using the euro currency shot up to another record in July, pushed by higher energy prices driven partly by the war in Ukraine

Via AP news wire
Friday 29 July 2022 10:07
Europe Economy
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency shot up to another record in July, pushed by higher energy prices driven partly by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 8.9% in July, an increase from 8.6% in June, according to the latest numbers published Friday by the European Union statistics agency.

Inflation has been running at its highest level since 1997, when record-keeping for the euro began.

Energy prices surged by 39.7%, while food prices rose by 9.8% and other goods by 4.5%.

