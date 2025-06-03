Inflation slides to 1.9% in Europe, as worries shift from prices to Trump and tariffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro fell to 1.9% in May from 2.2% in April, clearing the way for more rate cuts from the European Central Bank to support growth in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff offensive.

Lower energy prices helped bring consumer prices in May to below the ECB's 2% target for the first time since September. Increasing signs that inflation is back under control after a painful outbreak in 2021-23 leaves room for the ECB to turn its attention to worries about the impact of a slew of new import taxes on EU goods in the US that threaten to slow Europe's export-oriented economy.

Reductions in the ECB's benchmark rate, currently at 2.25%, lower borrowing costs throughout the economy, making it easier to buy things on credit and stimulating economic activity and investment. Higher rates combat inflation, but for the moment that battle appears to have been won.

The ECB's rate-setting council meets on Thursday under bank President Christine Lagarde to determine the next step on rates. Analysts expect a cut of a quarter percentage point and for Lagarde to indicate that at least one more cut is possible at future meetings.

Trump has raised tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos from almost all trading partners to 25%, and has now said he will raise the rate to 50% on steel, as well as proposing a 20% tariff on all European Union goods. That last tariff has been paused ahead of a July 14 deadline pending negotiations with EU officials. Worries about the impact of tariffs on growth led the European Union's executive commission to cut its growth forecast for the 20 euro member countries this year to 0.9% from 1.3% in its fall 2024 forecast.