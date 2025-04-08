A US-Russian crew of 3 launches to the International Space Station

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and two Russian crewmates lifted off from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan in a Russian Soyuz rocket. Their Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft is set to dock at the station in just over three hours.
Kim and Russia’s Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky are scheduled to spend about eight months at the orbiting outpost.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in