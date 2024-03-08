So, when was the best time to be a British woman?

British women outlive British men. Girls outperform boys in GCSEs, and are more likely to go to university than men. The last general election saw the highest proportion of female MPs elected yet. Now, 30 per cent of young men think it will be harder to be a man than a woman in the next 20 years.

International Women’s Day offers an assessment of whether it’s a good time to be a woman. And it might seem reasonable to suggest that in 2024, 100 years after women were allowed to vote, get divorced and inherit property, it’s even the best time to be a woman.

But is this really accurate? The interaction between society, business and politics is complex and shifting. Fixing the inequalities in women’s lives can feel like trying to change the tyres on a moving car. Feminism’s efforts have contributed to legislative progress, from the Sex Discrimination Act of 1975 to the Equality Act of 2010.