Water buffalo corralled days after it escaped in Iowa suburb and was shot by police

An escaped water buffalo is headed to a large animal hospital days after it wandered away from a suburban Iowa property and through the neighborhood

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 28 August 2024 20:53
Iowa Water Buffalo

An escaped water buffalo was located Wednesday, days after it was shot and wounded during a weekend attempt to return it to its owner's suburban property, officials said.

The animal was found in a wooded area in Des Moines, officials told local broadcast station KCCI-TV. Police were initially called Saturday after the animal wandered away from its pen and became aggressive in the Pleasant Hill suburb.

That proved to be the case when police and animal rescue and control groups began trying to contain the water buffalo and return it to the owner’s property. Those efforts “led the animal to show its aggressiveness toward Pleasant Hill officers which resulted in one round being fired from a shotgun, injuring the animal,” police said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Iowa Farm Sanctuary, a rescue in eastern Iowa, wrote Wednesday on Facebook that the water buffalo had been shot in the chest and is now headed to the Iowa State Large Animal Hospital for treatment. They added that the water buffalo was surrendered by its owner and would be joining their farm after treatment.

Water buffaloes can weigh up to 2,650 pounds (1,200 kilograms), according to the website for National Geographic, though the Iowa animal appears smaller in photos. Often domesticated, the water buffalo is the largest member of the Bovini tribe, which includes yak, bison, African buffalo, various species of wild cattle, and others, the website said.

