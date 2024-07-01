Jump to content

Armed bicyclist killed in Iowa shooting that wounded 2 police officers, investigators say

Investigators say police in Waterloo, Iowa, were responding to a report of a bicyclist with a gun in an incident that ended with two officers wounded and the suspect dead

Via AP news wire
Monday 01 July 2024 22:05

Armed bicyclist killed in Iowa shooting that wounded 2 police officers, investigators say

Police in Waterloo, Iowa, were responding to a report of a bicyclist with a gun in an incident that ended with two officers wounded and the suspect dead, state investigators said Monday.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of an armed man wearing all-green clothing who was on a bike. They spotted Kelvin Lee Plain Jr., 35, in Sullivan Park.

Plain fled on the bike and then on foot through the park. Officers fired a Taser at Plain while he was running, knocking him to the ground, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said in a statement.

“Plain then fired a handgun at both officers, striking one officer who was still inside his vehicle, and another who was shot while on foot," the statement said. "Both officers returned fire, killing Plain.”

The officers were hospitalized in stable condition Monday, and one was expected to be released later in the day, the DCI statement said.

The incident was captured on Waterloo police squad car dashboard video, the DCI said.

“No additional information will be released at this time,” the statement said, citing the continuing investigation. It said that once completed, the results of the investigation will be forwarded to the Blackhawk County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for review.

