Iowa shooting, explosion and fire leave 2 dead and 1 critically injured

Authorities say a shooting and subsequent explosion and fire in a house in western Iowa left two people dead and a third critically injured

Via AP news wire
Thursday 07 August 2025 15:34 BST

A shooting and subsequent explosion and fire in a house in western Iowa left two people dead and a third critically injured, authorities said.

Dispatchers on Wednesday night received reports of a shooting in Glenwood, a town of roughly 5,000 about 150 miles (241 kilometers) southwest of the Iowa capital of Des Moines. At least two people were shot in the home, Glenwood Police Chief Eric Johansen said in a Wednesday night news conference. An explosion shortly after the shootings led to a raging fire, Johansen said.

A person of interest in the shootings and fire was taken into custody, the chief said. He would not say whether the person arrested was the one critically injured, adding that more information would be released by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which is heading the investigation into the killings.

Police have not released the names of those involved. A spokesperson with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation did not immediately return phone and email messages Thursday.

“This has been determined to be an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community,” Johansen said.

The police chief said there was a history of law enforcement being called to the house, but he did not disclose the nature of those calls.

