Watch live from Geneva as the IPCC releases its sixth synthesis report

Watch live from Geneva as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change releases its sixth synthesis report.

The report is a key scientific assessment that will be used by governments to set climate targets and policies.

This feed shows the news conference as the IPCC lays out the fourth and final instalment of the sixth assessment report.

Previous publications from the United Nations body have warned the world is approaching “irreversible” levels of global heating.

The IPCC has also warned that catastrophic impacts are rapidly becoming inevitable - urging it is “now or never” to take drastic action to avoid disaster.

Governments gave the report the green light on Sunday after some debate between rich and developing countries over emissions targets and financial aid to vulnerable nations.

Today’s report is the sixth such set of assessments released to date since the body was established in 1988.

