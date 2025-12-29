Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos of leisure and commerce along Iran's Caspian Sea coast

Life on Iran’s northern coast on the Caspian Sea is a mix of commerce and leisure.

In Bandar Anzali, fish markets draw locals and visitors. People stroll the shoreline and row boats on the Anzali lagoon. Some women go without the hijab, reflecting a more relaxed atmosphere that has emerged in parts of the country in recent years.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

