At least 35 people have been killed and 1,200 detained in Iran's economic protests

Activists say the death toll in violence surrounding protests in Iran has risen to at least 35

The death toll in violence surrounding protests in Iran has risen to at least 35 people, activists said Tuesday.

The figure came from the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which said more than 1,200 people have been detained in the protests, which have been ongoing for more than a week.

It said 29 protesters, four children and two members of Iran’s security forces have been killed.

The group, which relies on an activist network inside of Iran for its reporting, has been accurate in past unrest.

The semiofficial Fars news agency, believed close to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, reported late Monday that some 250 police officers and 45 members of the Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force have been hurt in the demonstrations.

