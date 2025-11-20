UN atomic agency's board votes to urge Iran to provide information about nuclear material

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.N. atomic watchdog’s board of governors urged Iran on Thursday to “extend full and prompt cooperation,” to provide the agency’s inspectors with “precise information” about its stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium, and to grant access to the country’s nuclear sites.

Nineteen countries on the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-member board voted for the resolution, according to diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the outcome of the closed-doors vote.

Russia, China and Niger opposed it, while 12 countries abstained and one did not vote.

The resolution was put forward by France, the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States. A draft was seen by The Associated Press.

Iran is legally obliged to cooperate with the IAEA under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty. But it has not yet provided IAEA inspectors with access to nuclear sites that were affected by the war with Israel in June.

The agency also has been unable to verify the status of the stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium since Israel and the United States struck the country’s nuclear sites during the 12-day war in June, according to a confidential IAEA report seen by the AP last week.

According to the IAEA, Iran maintains a stockpile of 440.9 kilograms (972 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60% purity — a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

That stockpile could allow Iran to build as many as 10 nuclear bombs, should it decide to weaponize its program, IAEA director general Rafael Grossi warned in a recent interview with the AP. He added that it doesn’t mean that Iran has such a weapon.

Such highly enriched nuclear material should normally be verified every month, according to the IAEA’s guidelines.

Thursday's vote at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna sets the stage for a likely further escalation of tensions between the agency and Iran, which has reacted strongly to similar previous resolutions.