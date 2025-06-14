Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Photos of escalating Israel-Iran conflict

The Associated Press
Saturday 14 June 2025 23:05 BST

Iran launched a second night of missile attacks against Israel on Saturday as Israel continued to strike Tehran and other locations, following a major Israeli offensive targeting Iran’s nuclear and military facilities.

Israel warned of more attacks after Tehran fired waves of missiles and drones that killed three people and wounded dozens in Israel.

Israelis sought refuge in bomb shelters and held blood drives as Iranians celebrated the Muslim Shiite holiday of Eid al-Ghadir and demonstrated against the Israeli attacks.

Israel said hundreds of airstrikes against Iran over the past two days killed nine senior scientists and experts involved in Iran’s nuclear program, in addition to several top generals. Iran’s U.N. ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in