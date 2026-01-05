Iran has been shaken by a series of protests over the past 50 years. Here's a look at them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Over the past 50 years, Iran has been shaken by a series of protests.

Beginning with the demonstrations that led to the founding of the Islamic Republic to now, here's a brief look at the protests and what fueled them.

1979 Islamic Revolution

In the lead-up to Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, students, oil workers and others protested, demanding political freedoms. Those demonstrations pressured the fatally ill ruler of the country, the autocratic Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who ultimately fled the country. The revolution took hold in February under Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who installed a hard-line Shiite theocracy under his ultimate control. The new government executed thousands. The bloodshed of the 1980s Iran-Iraq war and the crackdown halted mass demonstrations for years.

1999 student protests

Angered by the killing of activists, intellectuals and others known as the “chain murders,” students at Tehran University began protesting. A security force crackdown at the campus sparked more demonstrations. At least three people were killed while 1,200 were detained in the protests.

2009 Green Movement protests

In the summer of 2009, Iran's reformist opposition raised accusations that the reelection victory of the hard-line president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, was rigged. Millions nationwide protested over the next months, becoming known as the “Green Movement.” A brutal security force crackdown saw dozens killed and thousands arrested.

2017-2018 demonstrations

Anger over rising food prices, as well as government plans to cut cash handouts for poorer Iranians, sparked demonstrations that began in Mashhad and spiraled out of control. Over 20 people were killed and hundreds arrested.

2019 gasoline protests

Iran's government announced a spike in subsidized gasoline prices, sparking intense protests that saw gas stations, banks and stores burned to the ground. Over 300 people reportedly were killed and authorities shut off the country's access to the internet.

2022 Mahsa Amini protests

Protests began in September 2022 soon after the death of Amini, 22, following her arrest by the country’s morality police over allegedly not wearing her hijab, or headscarf, to the liking of the authorities. United Nations investigators ultimately found Iran responsible for the “physical violence” that led to her death. A monthslong security crackdown killed more than 500 people and saw over 22,000 detained. However, many women to this day still refuse to wear the hijab.

2024-2025 rial protests

As sanctions tightened and Iran struggled after a 12-day war with Israel, its rial currency collapsed, reaching 1.4 million to $1. Protests began soon after.