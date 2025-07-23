Iran's public sector shuts down in 8 provinces due to heat wave

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A government-ordered public shutdown in some areas of Iran took place on Wednesday due to a scorching heatwave that has seen temperatures soar past 40 degrees Celsius (104 F), straining the power grid

Tehran’s public offices and banks closed, but for many private shopkeepers it was another day of work despite the punishing temperatures.

The official holiday for public sector employees in eight of Iran's 31 provinces, including the capital, Tehran, was declared to save electricity. The move, however, split the city into two realities — one of silent, shuttered government buildings, and another where the hum of air conditioners in private shops and shopping centers signaled business as usual.

For many other residents, the unexpected holiday provided a welcome escape.

With Thursday already part of the traditional weekend in Iran, the closure prompted an exodus from the capital. Iranian media reported that roads leading north to the Caspian Sea coast were choked with traffic as people fled for the milder climates of Mazandaran and Gilan provinces.

Dealing with extreme summer heat through government shutdowns is becoming a familiar strategy for Iran, which implemented a two-day closure in 2023 and a similar one-day holiday in July 2024 to cope with the impact of heat on its infrastructure.

Even as authorities advised people to remain indoors, the heat has been more gruelling in other regions. The southern city of Borazjan recorded a staggering 50 C (122 F) last Sunday.