Watch live: David Lammy addresses parliament after US strikes Iran
Watch live as David Lammy addresses parliament on Monday (23 June), following US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in the early hours of Sunday.
The American military launched “Operation Midnight Hammer”, which reportedly involved dozens of aircraft and submarines, to strike the nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.
Donald Trump had boasted that the nuclear facilities were “completely and totally obliterated” in the attack. “The biggest damage took place far below ground level,” he claimed. “Bullseye!!!”
The US president said the attacks took a nuclear weapon “right out of Iran’s hands” and has warned against retaliation.
Meanwhile, Tehran has vowed revenge, with Abdolrahim Mousavi, the new chief of staff of Iranian armed forces, stating on Monday that the US has “entered the war clearly and directly”.
Earlier today, the foreign secretary warned Iran against retaliation and also blocking the Strait of Hormuz, telling his Iranian counterpart that it would be a “mistake”.
Mr Lammy said on BBC Breakfast: “I was crystal clear to the Iranians: it would be a huge, catastrophic mistake to fire at US bases in the region at this time. We have forces in the region at this time.
“It would be a catastrophic mistake. It would be a mistake to blockade the Strait of Hormuz. I think he gets that and understands that.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments