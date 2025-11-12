Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
More
Best
TV

UN watchdog hasn't been able to verify Iran's stockpile of near-weapons grade uranium in months

The International Atomic Energy Agency has been unable to verify Iran's near weapons-grade uranium stockpile since Israel struck its nuclear sites in June

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 12 November 2025 13:32 GMT

The International Atomic Energy Agency has not been able to verify the status of Iran’s near weapons-grade uranium stockpile since Israel struck the country’s nuclear sites during the 12-day war in June, according to a confidential report by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog circulated to member states and seen Wednesday by The Associated Press.

The IAEA said that the status of the near weapons-grade material “needs urgently to be addressed.”

According to the IAEA’s last report in September, Iran maintains a stockpile of 440.9 kilograms (972 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60% purity — a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

That stockpile could allow Iran to build as many as 10 nuclear bombs, should it decide to weaponize its program, IAEA director general Rafael Grossi warned in a recent interview with the AP. He added that it doesn’t mean that Iran has such a weapon.

Iran long has insisted its program is peaceful, but the IAEA and Western nations say Tehran had an organized nuclear weapons program up until 2003.

