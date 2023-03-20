Watch view live from Baghdad as the country marks 20 years of Iraq war

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch the scene live from Baghdad as the country marks the 20-year anniversary since the breakout of the Iraq war.

It has been two decades since the US-led and UK-backed invasion overthrew Saddam Hussein's government.

The war lasted the majority of the next decade, ending on 15 December of 2011.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians died in the violence that followed the decision to invade.

According to the Costs of War project, more than 9 million Iraqis were displaced as a result of the war, and thousands of coalition personnel were killed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.