Watch view live from Baghdad as the country marks 20 years of Iraq war
Watch the scene live from Baghdad as the country marks the 20-year anniversary since the breakout of the Iraq war.
It has been two decades since the US-led and UK-backed invasion overthrew Saddam Hussein's government.
The war lasted the majority of the next decade, ending on 15 December of 2011.
Hundreds of thousands of civilians died in the violence that followed the decision to invade.
According to the Costs of War project, more than 9 million Iraqis were displaced as a result of the war, and thousands of coalition personnel were killed.
