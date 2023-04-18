Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Irish climber dies, Indian missing on Nepal's Annapurna

An Irish climber has died and an Indian climber is missing after falling into a crevasse in two separate incidents on Mount Annapurna, the world’s 10th highest mountain

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 18 April 2023 13:13

Irish climber dies, Indian missing on Nepal's Annapurna

Show all 4

An Irish climber has died and an Indian is missing after falling into a crevasse in two separate incidents on Mount Annapurna, the world's 10th highest mountain, an expedition organizer said Tuesday.

Irish climber Noel Richmond, 56, died Monday while returning from the 8,091-meter (26,540-foot) summit, Thaneswar Guragai of Kathmandu-based Seven Summit Treks said. The cause of death was not immediately known.

His body was carried down the mountain and taken to Kathmandu, the capital, Guragai said.

Indian climber Anurag Maloo has been missing since he fell into a crevasse on the same mountain on Monday, Guragai said. A search is continuing for him.

The popular spring mountaineering season has just begun in the Himalayas in Nepal and hundreds of climbers have begun climbing the highest peaks.

Recommended

Three Sherpa guides have been missing since last week, when they fell into a crevasse on a treacherous section of Mount Everest just above base camp on the world's highest mountain. The crevasse is estimated to be about 50 meters (160 feet) deep.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in