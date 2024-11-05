Iran's top diplomat says Tehran would respond to Israel's strike in a 'measured' way
Iran’s foreign minister has reiterated that his country does not seek an escalation in the Middle East but reserves the right to defend itself against Israel’s attack with a “measured and calculative” response
Iran’s foreign minister on Tuesday reiterated that his country does not seek an escalation in the Middle East but reserved the right to defend itself against Israel's attack with a “measured and calculative” response.
Iranian officials are increasingly threatening to launch yet another strike against Israel after its Oct. 26 attack on the Islamic Republic that targeted military bases and other locations and killed at least five people.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking at a news conference during a visit to Pakistan, said that “unlike the Israeli regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek escalation."
“We reserve our inherent rights to legitimate defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and we will certainly respond to the Israeli aggression in a proper time and in a proper manner in a very measured and very calculated manner,” he said.
Araghchi met with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who called for an urgent cease-fire to de-escalate tensions in the region.
Iran has sought for years to revive a long-stalled multi-billion gas pipeline project launched in 2013 to supply Iranian natural gas to energy-starved Pakistan. The project — opposed by Washington as a violation of sanctions imposed on Tehran over its nuclear program — has been on hold since 2014.