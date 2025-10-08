Manchester synagogue attacker claimed allegiance to Islamic State group, police say
Counter terrorism police in Britain say that the assailant in last week's attack on a synagogue in the city of Manchester that left two people dead had claimed allegiance to Islamic State
The assailant in last week’s attack on a synagogue in the British city of Manchester that left two congregants dead claimed allegiance to Islamic State group, police said Wednesday.
The attacker, Jihad Al-Shamie, called emergency dispatchers during his deadly attack on Oct. 2. to pledge his allegiance to the terror group, counter terrorism police said in a statement.
Al-Shamie, 35, was shot dead by police outside the Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue in Manchester after he rammed a car into pedestrians, attacked them with a knife and tried to force his way into the building.
Congregation members Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, died in the attack on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. Police say Daulby was accidentally shot by an armed officer as he and other congregants barricaded the synagogue to block Al-Shamie from entering. Three other men are hospitalized with serious injuries.