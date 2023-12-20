Hamas says its top leader has arrived in Cairo for talks on the war in Gaza

Jump to content

Hamas says its top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, has arrived in Cairo for talks on the war in Gaza

Wafaa Shurafa,Samy Magdy
Wednesday 20 December 2023 08:46

Hamas says its top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, has arrived in Cairo for talks on the war in Gaza.

Egypt, along with Qatar — where Haniyeh is believed to be based — have both played a key role as mediators between the militant group and Israel since the war that began with Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

Hamas said Haniyeh would discuss the war with Egyptian officials after having arrived Wednesday in Cairo, but did not provide details.

Negotiations were underway on another cease-fire and the release of more hostages held by the militant group, but the two sides were believed to be far from an agreement.

