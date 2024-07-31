Iran’s state TV is reporting that the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran.
Iran’s state TV is reporting that the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran
Via AP news wire
Wednesday 31 July 2024 04:09
Iran’s state TV is reporting that the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran.Show all 2
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Iran’s state TV reported early Wednesday that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran.