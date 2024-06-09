Jump to content

Centrist member of Israel's war cabinet resigns over lack of plan for postwar Gaza

Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man War Cabinet, has announced his resignation

Melanie Lidman
Sunday 09 June 2024 18:50
Israel Palestinians Gantz
Israel Palestinians Gantz (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war Cabinet, announced his resignation on Sunday.

The move does not immediately pose a threat to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who still controls a majority coalition in parliament. But the Israeli leader becomes more heavily reliant on his far-right allies.

Gantz, a popular former military chief, joined Netanyahu’s government shortly after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in a show of unity.

His presence also boosted Israel’s credibility with its international partners. Gantz has good working relations with U.S. officials.

Gantz had previously said he would leave the government by June 8 if Netanyahu did not formulate a new plan for postwar Gaza.

