Israel's military mobilizes additional reserve soldiers as tensions escalate with Lebanon

The Israeli military said they were mobilizing additional reserve soldiers as tensions escalate with Lebanon.

The military said on Saturday morning they were activating three battalions of reserve soldiers, after earlier sending two battalions to northern Israel earlier in the week to train for a possible ground invasion.

On Saturday morning, the Israeli military carried out several strikes in southern Beirut and eastern Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley.

On Saturday, Hezbollah launched dozens of projectiles across northern and central Israel and the Israel-occupied West Bank.