Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Israel's military mobilizes additional reserve soldiers as tensions escalate with Lebanon

The Israeli military says they are mobilizing additional reserve soldiers as tensions escalate with Lebanon

Via AP news wire
Saturday 28 September 2024 08:21

Israel's military mobilizes additional reserve soldiers as tensions escalate with Lebanon

Show all 12

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The Israeli military said they were mobilizing additional reserve soldiers as tensions escalate with Lebanon.

The military said on Saturday morning they were activating three battalions of reserve soldiers, after earlier sending two battalions to northern Israel earlier in the week to train for a possible ground invasion.

On Saturday morning, the Israeli military carried out several strikes in southern Beirut and eastern Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley.

On Saturday, Hezbollah launched dozens of projectiles across northern and central Israel and the Israel-occupied West Bank.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in