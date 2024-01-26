Here's a look at the 6 things the UN is ordering Israel to do about its operation in Gaza

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In one of its most closely-watched rulings since its creation in 1948, the United Nations’ top court issued a series of orders to Israel to protect Palestinians in Gaza to prevent genocide there.

Here is a look at the six so-called provisional measures, issued Friday by a panel of 17 judges at the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands. The decision was one step in a broader case that the court is considering about South Africa’s accusation that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Israel denies the allegation.

1. The court ordered Israel to “take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope” of the U.N. convention on genocide. Referring to protecting Palestinian civilians, the court said Israel should work to prevent “killing members of the group; causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; and imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group.” Approved in a 15-2 vote.

2. The court ordered Israel to “ensure with immediate effect that its military does not commit any acts described in point 1 above.” Approved in a 15-2 vote.

3. The court said Israel “shall take all measures within its power to prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to commit genocide in relation to members of the Palestinian group in the Gaza Strip.” Approved in a 16-1 vote.

4. Israel was ordered to “take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.” Approved in a 16-1 vote.

5. The court ordered Israel to “take effective measures to prevent the destruction and ensure the preservation of evidence related to allegations of acts within the scope” of the relevant articles in the genocide convention. Approved in a 15-2 vote.

6. The court said Israel “shall submit a report to the court on all measures taken to give effect to this order within one month as from the date of this order.” Approved in a 15-2 vote.

