Independent
Israel approves plans to intensify Gaza operations, official says

An Israeli official says Cabinet ministers have approved plans to intensify military operations in the Gaza Strip

Tia Goldenberg
Monday 05 May 2025 06:26 BST

Israeli Cabinet ministers approved plans to intensify military operations in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli official said on Monday.

The official confirmed the approval in the influential security Cabinet, which met late on Sunday to vote on the plan, but did not disclose details. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The approval comes a day after Israel announced it was calling up tens of thousands of reserve soldiers for the expanded operations in Gaza, which Israel says are meant to increase pressure on Hamas to negotiate a ceasefire that better aligns with Israel’s terms.

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

