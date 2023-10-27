Watch live: View over Israel-Gaza border as IDF carries out ‘targeted’ raid
Watch a live view over the Israel-Gaza border as Israeli tanks enter Gaza as part of a ‘targeted’ raid on Friday (27 October).
The Israel Defence Forces said it had conducted more air strikes on Hamas terrorist targets in Gaza over the last 24 hours.
“IDF ground troops, fighter jets and UAVs struck anti-tank missile launch sites, command & control centers and Hamas terrorist operatives. The troops exited the area and no injuries were reported,” the Israeli military said.
Earlier, Gaza’s ministry of health published a list of names of 7,000 people it says have been killed by Israel in the last three weeks.
The list - which has not been verified - is more than 200 pages long and includes the age and gender of the victims.
