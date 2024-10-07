Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live: Memorial at Nova Music Festival site for victims of 7 October attack

Lucy Leeson
Monday 07 October 2024 07:02
Watch live as a memorial ceremony takes place at the Nova Music Festival site for victims of 7 October attack one year on.

Thousands of Israelis are expected to visit the location of a rave party where Hamas killed 364 and kidnapped 44 partygoers and staff on October 7, to pay tribute and mourn the victims as Israel marks the first anniversary of Hamas attacks.

A memorial ceremony organised by family members will be held on the site at the exact time Hamas launched the assault.

