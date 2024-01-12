For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view over the Israel-Gaza border on Friday (12 January) as the UK and US launched scores of airstrikes against targets linked to Iran-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen.

Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden both issued statements in which they condemned the “reckless actions” of the Houthi group that has targeted dozens of international cargo ships in the Red Sea, a major artery of world commerce, since the start of Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.

Huge explosions were seen in Yemeni cities including Sanaa and Hodeidah in the early hours of Friday, with the US military saying 60 strikes were launched against 16 sites linked to the Houthis’ military operations.