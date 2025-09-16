Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Israel’s defense minister says 'Gaza is burning' after heavy strikes overnight across Gaza City

Israel's defense minister says "Gaza is burning" after heavy strikes targeted Gaza City

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 16 September 2025 05:15 BST

Israel’s defense minister said Tuesday that “Gaza is burning” after heavy strikes overnight targeted Gaza City.

Defense Minister Israel Katz’s remarks come as Israel has been planning a new offensive targeting Gaza City.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking to journalists while leaving Israel for Qatar, suggested the offensive had begun.

“The Israelis have begun to take operations there. So we think we have a very short window of time in which a deal can happen,” Rubio said. “We don’t have months anymore, and we probably have days and maybe a few weeks ago.”

