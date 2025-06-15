Huge turnout at a second Dutch protest seeking government action against Israel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tens of thousands of demonstrators in the Netherlands donned red and marched on Sunday to protest the Dutch government’s policy toward Israel, exceeding the turnout for a similar event in May.

Protesters walked a 3-mile (5-kilometer) loop around the center of The Hague to symbolically create the red line they say the government has failed to set to halt Israel’s campaign in Gaza.

“I don’t want to be complicit in these horrendous crimes happening there and I want to speak out,” protester Marin Koning told The Associated Press.

The human rights groups and aid agencies — including Amnesty International, Save the Children and Doctors Without Borders — that organized the march estimated the peaceful crowd at more than 150,000 people. Local media put the numbers closer to 100,000.

The protest sent a “clear signal,” according to Marjon Rozema of Amnesty International Netherlands. Dutch officials must “act now, at both the national and international level, to increase the pressure on the Israeli government,” she said in a statement.

As during the first Red Line protest in May, the march took the crowds past the Peace Palace, headquarters of the United Nations’ International Court of Justice, where last year judges ordered Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza.

Israel strongly denies that it is violating international law in Gaza.

The event takes place weeks after the country’s ruling four-party coalition collapsed, leaving the Netherlands with a caretaker government when it hosts a summit of NATO leaders at the end of June.

Hamas started the war with its Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, with militants killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking another 251 hostage. The militants still hold 53 hostages, fewer than half of them alive, after most of the rest were released in ceasefire agreements or other deals.

Israel’s military campaign has killed over 55,300 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. It says women and children make up most of the dead but doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants. Israel says it has killed more than 20,000 militants, without providing evidence. ___

SAMY MAGDY