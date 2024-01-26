Watch live: World Court rules on Gaza emergency measures in Israel genocide case

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as the World Court rules on Gaza emergency measures in the Israel genocide case on Friday (25 January).

Israeli officials are bracing for an interim ruling from the UN‘s top court on South Africa‘s allegation that the war in Gaza amounts to genocide against Palestinians.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to hand down a ruling on Friday. The Hague-based court could potentially order Israel to stop its military offensive in Gaza, which was triggered by a Hamas attack on 7 October in which 1,200 people were killed and another 240 taken hostage.

South Africa filed the case in December, alleging that Israel’s offensive – which health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza say has killed 25,700 people and injured tens of thousands more – is in breach of the UN’s genocide convention signed in 1948 as the world’s response to the Holocaust.