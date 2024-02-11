Watch live view over Israel-Gaza border as Netanyahu plans to invade last civilian refuge
Watch a live view over the Israel-Gazaborder on Sunday (11 February) as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to invade Gaza’s last civilian refuge.
Panic spread through southern Gaza on Saturday after at least 44 Palestinians – including more than a dozen children – were killed by Israeli airstrikes in the city of Rafah, as the population braces for a planned ground invasion of the city.
Rafah, on the southern border with Egypt, is the last remaining refuge for Gaza’s civilian population and one of the only areas yet to be the target of an Israeli ground offensive. It is normally home to around 280,000 people, but currently houses over half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million.
Most are crammed into tents, makeshift shelters, schools or hospital grounds, having been uprooted multiple times by repeated Israeli evacuation orders as Israel’s military campaign has progressed across the strip over the past four months of war.
