Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live view over Israel-Gaza border as Netanyahu plans to invade last civilian refuge

Lucy Leeson
Sunday 11 February 2024 08:09
Comments
Close

Watch a live view over the Israel-Gazaborder on Sunday (11 February) as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to invade Gaza’s last civilian refuge.

Panic spread through southern Gaza on Saturday after at least 44 Palestinians – including more than a dozen children – were killed by Israeli airstrikes in the city of Rafah, as the population braces for a planned ground invasion of the city.

Rafah, on the southern border with Egypt, is the last remaining refuge for Gaza’s civilian population and one of the only areas yet to be the target of an Israeli ground offensive. It is normally home to around 280,000 people, but currently houses over half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million.

Most are crammed into tents, makeshift shelters, schools or hospital grounds, having been uprooted multiple times by repeated Israeli evacuation orders as Israel’s military campaign has progressed across the strip over the past four months of war.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in