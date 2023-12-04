Watch live view over Israel-Gaza border as Israel warns of dangerous combat zone

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch a live view over the Israel-Gaza border as seen from Israel on Monday (4 December) as evacuations have been ordered in several areas.

Yesterday (3 December), Israel ordered the evacuation of five more areas in and around Khan Younis, dropping flyers ordering residents to move towards Rafah. “Khan Younis is a dangerous combat zone,” read leaflets dropped over the area by Israeli warplanes.

Throughout the day, Israeli bombs continued to pound the city.

The pattern of Israel Defence Forces operations has led to expectations that Israel is preparing for a ground invasion in the south of the territory.

This has caused concern that the prospects of a renewed ceasefire are moving further and further away. On Saturday, the deputy chief of Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, reportedly told Al Jazeera that no further hostages would be released until a new ceasefire is agreed.