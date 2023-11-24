Jump to content

Watch live from Israel’s Hatzerim army base where released hostages due to arrive

Lucy Leeson
Friday 24 November 2023 13:58
Watch live from Israeli Army’s Hatzerim base, where hostages released by Hamas are due to arrive on Friday (24 November).

The four-day ceasefire began at 7am on Friday, and Qatar’s foreign ministry said 13 women and children taken hostage by Hamas on 7 October would be released via Egypt at 4pm – the first of at least 50 captives set to be freed under the deal. Increased aid for Palestinians will also start to enter Gaza “as soon as possible”, it said.

Israel will simultaneously release 24 women and 15 teenage boys held in military jails, Palestine’s commissioner for prisoners said.

