Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: View over Israel-Gaza border as Netanyahu attacks Hezbollah targets

Lucy Leeson
Monday 23 October 2023 07:37
Comments

Watch a live view over the Israel-Gazaborder as fighting with Hamas continues on Monday (23 October).

Israel has now widened its attacks to include targets in Syria and the occupied West Bank.

Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned the Hezbollah militant group that if it launches its own war, “we will cripple it with a force it cannot even imagine”.

This comes as a second aid convoy reached Gaza on Sunday. The humanitarian crisis in the enclave of 2.3 million people has grown since Israel intensified strikes there in retaliation for a surprise attack launched by Hamas on 7 October.

As Israel prepares for a ground invasion of Gaza by intensifying its airstrikes, its soldiers are also engaged in skirmishes and rocket exchanges with Hezbollah, on its border with Lebanon, which has threatened Israel over its plans to invade Gaza.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in