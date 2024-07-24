Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live on Wednesday (24 July) as Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Congress for the first time since the October 7 attack on Israel.

The Israeli prime minister has signaled that a cease-fire deal that would free dozens of hostages from captivity in Gaza could be taking shape.

Speaking before the Congress address, Netanyahu said: “In my speech, I will emphasize the importance of bipartisan support for Israel, I will address our friends on both sides of the map and tell them that regardless of who will be chosen to lead the American people after the presidential elections, Israel is the most important ally of the United States in the Middle East, an irreplaceable ally.”