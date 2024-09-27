Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Watch live as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the UN General Assembly on Friday (27 September).

Netanyahu says talks for a ceasefire in Lebanon will continue as he prepares to address the UN General Assembly today, with Western leaders pushing for a deal before his speech.

But hopes for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, driven by a US-led initiative, have faded following conflicting statements from Netanyahu.

Despite early optimism for a pause in hostilities, Netanyahu’s comments—first supporting then tempering expectations—mirror his previous mixed messaging on Gaza.

The situation deteriorated further on Friday, with Israeli strikes killing a family of nine in a Lebanese border village and exchanges of cross-border missile fire continuing.