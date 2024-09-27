Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live: Netanyahu addresses UN Assembly as hopes for Israel-Lebanon ceasefire fade

Lucy Leeson
Friday 27 September 2024 13:42
Watch live as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the UN General Assembly on Friday (27 September).

Netanyahu says talks for a ceasefire in Lebanon will continue as he prepares to address the UN General Assembly today, with Western leaders pushing for a deal before his speech.

But hopes for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, driven by a US-led initiative, have faded following conflicting statements from Netanyahu.

Despite early optimism for a pause in hostilities, Netanyahu’s comments—first supporting then tempering expectations—mirror his previous mixed messaging on Gaza.

The situation deteriorated further on Friday, with Israeli strikes killing a family of nine in a Lebanese border village and exchanges of cross-border missile fire continuing.

