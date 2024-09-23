Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Watch a live view of the Israel-Lebanon border as Israeli airstrikes killed 492 people and injured 1,645 on Monday (23 September).

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon has now risen to nearly 500 with more than a thousand wounded, including 39 women and 21 children.

The Israeli military has said it had carried out a fresh airstrike in Beirut targeting senior Hezbollah leader Ali Karaki, the head of the southern front. Hezbollah claimed he survived the attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a video message to the civilians urging them to heed IDF warnings and evacuate their homes.