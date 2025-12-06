A UN team in Lebanon examines options for border area with Israel after peacekeepers leave

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A United Nations delegation visting Lebanon said Saturday they came to Beirut to explore options for territory along the border with Israel after a U.N. peacekeeping force's term ends at the end of next year.

The comments by the team representing the 15 members of the U.N. Security Council came a day after Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told them that his country will need a follow-up force in southern Lebanon to fill the vacuum once the U.N. peacekeepers’ term expires.

The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously in August to terminate the U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, at the end of 2026 — nearly five decades after the force was deployed. The multinational force has played a significant role in monitoring the security situation in the region, including during the Israel-Hezbollah war last year.

One of UNIFIL’s main missions has been the implementation of U.N. Security Council resolution 1701 that ended the 34-day Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006. The same resolution was used again to end the latest 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war that ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in November last year.

“We wanted to use (the) opportunity of this visit to also examine options for implementation of resolution 1701 following UNIFIL’s departure from Lebanon,” said Samuel Žbogar, permanent representative of Slovenia to the U.N. and president of the Security Council.

“We are looking forward to the secretary general recommendations on this one as well,” Žbogar said in a brief statement. “As you can imagine, this is a topic that will deserve a thorough conversation during 2026.”

The delegation met during its visit to Lebanon with top officials in the country as well as the army commander. On Saturday, the team went to south Lebanon where they visited the border area with Israel.

The latest Israel-Hezbollah war began a day after Hamas attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, with Hezbollah firing rockets into Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian Hamas militants. Israel’s response, which included bombardment and a ground operation, last year severely weakened Hezbollah.