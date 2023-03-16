For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as hundreds of thousands of Israelis take to the streets for a "National Day of Resistance" against judicial overhaul.

This feed shows the scene in Tel Aviv on Thursday, 16 March, in the latest of a series of demonstrations against the controversial move.

Demonstrators are against Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to weaken the judicial system.

According to local news reports, five people have been arrested on Thursday after protests broke out before dawn.

Protesters painted a bright red line in the street leading up to the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, according to The Times of Israel.

They said it symbolises the link between the independence of the courts and free speech.

