Watch live: Israelis protest in ‘day of resistance’ against Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul
Watch live as hundreds of thousands of Israelis take to the streets for a "National Day of Resistance" against judicial overhaul.
This feed shows the scene in Tel Aviv on Thursday, 16 March, in the latest of a series of demonstrations against the controversial move.
Demonstrators are against Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to weaken the judicial system.
According to local news reports, five people have been arrested on Thursday after protests broke out before dawn.
Protesters painted a bright red line in the street leading up to the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, according to The Times of Israel.
They said it symbolises the link between the independence of the courts and free speech.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies