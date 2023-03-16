Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Israelis protest in ‘day of resistance’ against Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul

Mary-Kate Findon
Thursday 16 March 2023 17:24
Comments

Watch live as hundreds of thousands of Israelis take to the streets for a "National Day of Resistance" against judicial overhaul.

This feed shows the scene in Tel Aviv on Thursday, 16 March, in the latest of a series of demonstrations against the controversial move.

Demonstrators are against Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to weaken the judicial system.

According to local news reports, five people have been arrested on Thursday after protests broke out before dawn.

Protesters painted a bright red line in the street leading up to the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, according to The Times of Israel.

Recommended

They said it symbolises the link between the independence of the courts and free speech.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in