Watch a live view of Israel’s Ofer prison where Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released as part of the Hamas-Israel ceasefire deal on Monday (27 November).

It comes as NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has called for an extension of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, now in its final day, to allow for the release of more hostages.

An Israeli government spokesperson has said Hamas has been given “notice” that “the option for an extension is available”.

Eylon Levy said: "Hamas is on notice - that option for an extension is open.

“We want to receive another additional 50 hostages beyond tonight, on our way to bringing everyone home.”

He added: “As soon as that framework expires, Israel will continue with full force.”

It is unclear whether this notice refers to a conversation today or previous offers of an extension made during the original agreement.