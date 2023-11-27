Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live view of Israeli prison as Palestinians expected to be released as part of ceasefire deal

Lucy Leeson
Monday 27 November 2023 12:25
Comments

Watch a live view of Israel’s Ofer prison where Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released as part of the Hamas-Israel ceasefire deal on Monday (27 November).

It comes as NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has called for an extension of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, now in its final day, to allow for the release of more hostages.

An Israeli government spokesperson has said Hamas has been given “notice” that “the option for an extension is available”.

Eylon Levy said: "Hamas is on notice - that option for an extension is open.

“We want to receive another additional 50 hostages beyond tonight, on our way to bringing everyone home.”

He added: “As soon as that framework expires, Israel will continue with full force.”

It is unclear whether this notice refers to a conversation today or previous offers of an extension made during the original agreement.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in