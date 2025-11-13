Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Israel says militants in Gaza have handed over to the Red Cross a body believed to be a hostage

Via AP news wire
Thursday 13 November 2025 18:45 GMT
Israel Palestinians Gaza
Israel Palestinians Gaza (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Israel’s army said Thursday that militants in Gaza have handed over to the Red Cross a body believed to be a hostage.

Since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 10, the remains of 24 hostages have been returned to Israel. If the latest body turned over is confirmed by Israel to be a hostage, another three remain in Gaza.

Israel has been releasing 15 Palestinian bodies for the remains of each hostage as part of the ceasefire agreement. The Gaza Health Ministry said the total number of remains received so far is 315.

