Lucy Leeson
Monday 02 September 2024 12:38
Watch live as the funeral of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin takes place today (2 September) in Jerusalem.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Ori Danino were all captured by Hamas during the 7 October attack that ignited the Gaza war.

Goldberg-Polin, 23, was shown in a hostage video released by Hamas earlier this year, with part of his left arm missing.

Speaking in Hebrew, he said he had been “here for almost 200 days” and called on his parents to stay strong for him.

Tragically he and the five other hostages were all shot dead between 48-72 hours before Israeli forces found them in a tunnel in Rafah on Sunday (1 September), according to health ministry estimates.

The discovery of their bodies prompted at least half a million people to take to the streets in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in protest, as pressure mounts on Nethanyahu to reach a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

