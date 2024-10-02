Palestinian officials say 32 killed in Israeli strikes on southern Gaza
Palestinian medical officials say at least 32 people have been killed in Israeli strikes in southern Gaza
Palestinian officials say 32 killed in Israeli strikes on southern Gaza
Palestinian medical officials said Wednesday that at least 32 people have been killed in Israeli strikes in southern Gaza. The European Hospital in Khan Younis said it received the bodies after heavy Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in the city overnight and into Wednesday.