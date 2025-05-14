AP PHOTOS: Israeli airstrikes in Gaza kill dozens of people

At least 22 children were killed in Gaza overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday in a punishing series of Israeli airstrikes on homes in northern Gaza, according to local hospitals.
The strikes killed at least 48 people, the Indonesian Hospital in Jabaliya reported. The strikes came a day after Hamas released an Israeli-American hostage in a deal brokered by the United States, and as President Donald Trump was visiting Saudi Arabia.
It was unclear of the numbers would increase.
