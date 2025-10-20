Israeli soccer game abandoned after rioting rival fans throw flares and smoke grenades

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of people were injured after rioting soccer fans at a derby game in Tel Aviv threw flares and smoke grenades, Israeli authorities said Monday.

The game on Sunday at the Bloomfield Stadium between city rivals Hapoel and Maccabi was eventually abandoned out of concern for public safety, police said.

In a statement, a police spokesman said a handful of fans arrived with the aim of disrupting order and fired dozens of flares and smoke grenades onto the field.

It said 42 people were injured, including five police officers. Dozens of people were arrested, of which 11 were brought to court with the rest released under restrictive conditions, said the statement.

Video footage seen by The Associated Press showed pink and grey smoke coming off the pitch amid the sound of flares. At one point an object lands in the stands where people were gathered and starts emanating fumes as the crowd looks for cover.

In a statement, Maccabi Tel Aviv club said the cancellation of the match with Hapoel was a result of the flares thrown by opposing fans, not the visiting fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv.

In a post on social media, Hapoel described the decision to cancel the game as “outrageous” and “hasty” and said most of those injured were hurt by police action.

A spokesman for Hapoel didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

The soccer violence comes days after a controversial decision to prevent Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans from travelling to the U.K. to attend a Europa League game next month because of security concerns.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has criticized the decision to prevent Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans from attending the fixture against Aston Villa football club.

Earlier this year, a league match between Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv was abandoned at halftime for security reasons after fans from a section of home team — in Haifa— threw flares at players.

Last year Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam between Maccabi Tel Aviv and the Dutch team Ajax. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

Ahead of that game, large crowds of supporters of the Israeli team could be seen on video chanting anti-Arab slogans as they headed to the stadium, escorted by police.